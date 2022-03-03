“I am not scared to die”: a Ukrainian woman explains what it’s like to live in the midst of invasion

Kyiv is a beautiful city. It’s full of life – busy and loud. It’s a place where historical buildings meet modern business centres; a city of strength and power. It’s my home.

I loved my life in Kyiv. I’d just finished my master’s degree and I was working as a PR manager at a health care tech company. I’d just got engaged to my boyfriend and had started to plan my wedding. I’d adopted a cat from a shelter.

I spent my spare time drinking coffee on the streets of Kyiv, going to my favourite parks and walking by the Dnipro river. My friends and I were waiting to see Kyiv in spring when it’s filled with the sweet scent of chestnut trees and lilacs. It’s magical.