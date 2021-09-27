There are not many places you can physically go to learn about vaginas. While the virtual world is awash with information, from essays to deep-dive YouTube videos and everything in between, actual spaces where we can look, see, feel and be physically present to learn about one of the most misunderstood parts of our bodies is a rarity.

The Vagina Museum, located in the heart of Camden, became just that when it opened in November 2019 as the world’s first brick-and-mortar museum dedicated to vaginas and provided a space to educate and explore them in a world that seems determined not to.

But in less than two years, this vital London space has been evicted from its Camden home, leaving many shocked and disappointed at the closure.