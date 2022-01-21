The data pointed to what EVAW calls a “stagnant system falling significantly short of its own target of meeting 2016 levels of prosecution and convictions.” According to the CPS, during this period, convictions for rape have dropped from 2,991 in 2016 to 1,100 in 2020/2021.

Previously, the government and CPS had made a public commitment that charging in cases of rape would return to the levels seen in 2016 by 2024, and EVAW claims that shows that the CPS “isn’t anywhere near making the improvements needed to deliver their promise”.

In early 2021, analysis of Home Office figures revealed that fewer than one in 60 rape cases recorded by the police last year resulted in a suspect being charged.

The data also showed that while there appears to be an improvement in prosecutions and convictions compared to the previous year, when compared to pre-pandemic data, there are still long term reductions in domestic abuse charging, prosecutions and convictions.

In the wake of the murders of Ashling Murphy, Sabina Nessa and Sarah Everard, there has been an increased spotlight on what both the government and police are doing to help tackle male violence against women. However, an app backed by the Home Office and designed to help keep women safe on their walk home has received backlash for not tackling the root of the problem.