The letter outlines four major requests, including the introduction of mandatory training for all players, managers, coaches and owners on gender-based violence; a Tackling Gender-Based Violence Charter for clubs to sign up to; clear sexual misconduct policies and protocols with the power to impose disciplinary action on players – from suspension without pay to lifetime bans; and for academies to introduce prevention programmes for young people.

“This week has seen football make the headlines for all the wrong reasons. It is clear that our beautiful game has an ugly underside when it comes to violence against women,” the letter says. “It’s time for the FA and Premier League to confront a culture of gender-based violence.” This letter comes after a recent surge in allegations and arrests within the football community. Manchester United star Mason Greenwood, for example, was recently arrested on suspicion of threats to kill and sexual assault, while, separately, Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy has appeared in court to face a new allegation of attempted rape. The 27-year-old defender faces nine charges in total, including seven counts of rape, involving six alleged victims. Raith Rovers also recently came under huge criticism following the signing of David Goodwillie, who had previously been ruled guilty in a civil court of raping a woman.

“From the scale of cases we are seeing, it’s clear that football needs to address its systemic and cultural issues with violence against women. Rape and abuse are rooted in women’s inequality and footballers hold a particular position of power and influence and are commonly looked at as role models by boys and men,” says Andrea Simon, director of the End Violence Against Women Coalition. “We’ve seen the impact of campaigns to keep racism out of football in shaping fans’ attitudes and behaviours – and that work is not done, but we also need for the sport to start meaningfully addressing the issues of sexual violence and domestic abuse.”

A public petition, launched by the feminist campaign group Level Up, is also calling for football authorities to implement a zero-tolerance policy on any gender-based violence. “Prevention is always more effective than punishment,” says Seyi Falodun-Liburd, co-director at Level Up. “Right now there is an overwhelming culture of impunity in football that normalises gender-based violence, like sexual assault and domestic abuse, that must be dramatically shifted if they are serious about addressing the problem at the root. “This is an important moment in football, and fans want those with power – the Football Association and the Premier League – to step up and do right by the people who have been harmed, and by football as a whole.” An FA Spokesperson said that they “strongly condemn violence and prejudice of any kind, including misogyny, and encourage anyone who has been the subject of, or witness to, this type of behaviour to report it to the Police and the relevant authorities so that it can be investigated”.

