People who are violent against women at clubs and bars could be forensically tagged under new government-funded trials.

Around £1.7 million has been given towards work being undertaken by the College of Policing to identify “promising interventions aimed at tackling violence against women and girls”.

One of the possible options includes forensic tagging that would spray glow-in-the-dark water on alleged offenders, called a SmartTag.

Police are then able to follow up on any reported attacks by shining ultraviolet light on the person and their clothes to expose the smart water that can place them at a crime scene.