Most complaints of officer violence against women are dropped by the police, new figures show
- Posted by
- Lauren Geall
- Published
The data, released by the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC), paints a stark picture of the problem women and girls are facing.
Just 1% of police officers in England and Wales facing complaints about their treatment of women were sacked over a six-month period, new figures released by the National Police Chief’s Council (NPCC) have revealed.
The data, which covers the period from October 2021 to March 2022, shows that there were 1,483 unique allegations of violence against women recorded against 1,539 police officers or staff members during that time.
However, in the cases that were completed, no further action was taken against those accused of violence against women and girls in more than nine in 10 complaints by the public and in seven in 10 internal reports. In fact, only 13 officers and staff have been sacked because of the investigations into the complaints.
In a statement released to coincide with the data’s publication, Deputy Chief Constable Maggie Blyth, the NPCC’s co-ordinator for violence against women and girls, said the state of affairs “reinforces the urgency and importance” of the NPCC’s mission to “root abusers and corrupt individuals out of policing” and put “long-term, sustainable improvements” in place to ensure women and girls are kept safe.
“The vast majority of officers and staff are professional and committed, but I know it is shocking to hear about any potential predators in policing and that this can further shake fragile trust,” she said.
She also stressed that the data being released today is a baseline measure taken from a year ago, and that the NPCC expects things to improve when the next publication is released due to ongoing work.
“Over the past 18 months, police chiefs have focused on identifying wrongdoing in police ranks, strengthening misconduct investigations and toughening sanctions,” Blyth explained. “My expectation is that the impact of those changes will be evident when we publish our next assessment – with more women having the confidence to report concerns, more investigations underway, more cases closed and more sanctions and dismissals.”
Farah Nazeer, the chief executive of Women’s Aid, also responded to the report, saying the figures had “deeply worrying implications” for women’s trust in the criminal justice system.
“We are calling for the full implementation of the inspectorate’s recommendations on vetting, misconduct and misogyny in policing,” Nazeer said in a statement. “Forces must also commit to the Centre for Women’s Justice recommendation that all criminal investigations into police perpetrators are carried out by an external police force.”
She continued: “This data shows the staggering scale of violence against women and girls, and how far we are from ensuring women and children truly are safe: just 6% of more than half a million cases were closed with a suspect charged.
“These figures are completely unacceptable, but we understand that they are from a year ago and we are working closely with DCC Maggie Blyth to help improve them.
“While the NPCC’s commitment to drive forward progress is a step in the right direction, the government must also increase its oversight of the holistic criminal justice response to survivors to hold police forces, police and crime commissioners, the Crown Prosecution Service and courts as well as probation to account. We look forward to working with Maggie Blyth and others to bring about the desperately needed transformation.”
These new figures come just one week after Sarah Everard’s killer Wayne Couzens was sentenced to a further 19 months in prison for three counts of indecent exposure carried out prior to Everard’s killing.
The incidents (one of which occurred just days before Everard was kidnapped) were reported to the police, but a failure to arrest or question Couzens allowed him to walk free – a delay the judge, Mrs Justice May, said confirmed his “dangerous belief” in his ability to “sexually dominate women without being stopped”.
Images: Getty