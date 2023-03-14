Most complaints of officer violence against women are dropped by the police, new figures show

Just 1% of police officers in England and Wales facing complaints about their treatment of women were sacked over a six-month period, new figures released by the National Police Chief’s Council (NPCC) have revealed.

The data, which covers the period from October 2021 to March 2022, shows that there were 1,483 unique allegations of violence against women recorded against 1,539 police officers or staff members during that time.

However, in the cases that were completed, no further action was taken against those accused of violence against women and girls in more than nine in 10 complaints by the public and in seven in 10 internal reports. In fact, only 13 officers and staff have been sacked because of the investigations into the complaints.