“As we leave high school we need to make our voices heard,” Smith opened with. “Today I was going to get up here and talk to you about TV and media and content because those are things that are very important to me. However, in light of recent events, it feels wrong to talk about anything but what is currently affecting me and millions of other women in this state.

“Recently the heartbeat bill was passed in Texas. Starting in September, there will be a ban on abortions [that take place] after six weeks of pregnancy, regardless of whether the pregnancy was a result of rape or incest. Six weeks. That’s all women get. Most women don’t even realise they’re pregnant by six weeks. So, before they have a chance to decide if they are emotionally, physically, and financially stable enough to carry out a full-term pregnancy, before they have the chance to decide if they can take on the responsibility of bringing another human into the world, that decision has been made for them by a stranger. A decision that will affect the rest of their lives is made by a stranger.”