Pantone has named its colour of the year for 2023. Meet: Viva Magenta.
Nothing tells you that a new year is approaching like Pantone’s yearly colour prediction. Since 2000, the colour institute has declared the shade that will encapsulate the spirit of the year ahead, with previous hues including Living Coral, Ultra Violet, Radiant Orchid and Tangerine Tango.
In 2022, the colour of the year was Very Peri – a vibrant blue-purple described as a shade that displays “a spritely, joyous attitude and dynamic presence that encourages courageous creativity and imaginative expressions”.
So, what striking colour is in store for 2023?
As announced today, Viva Magenta will be the shade that captures the vibe of 2023, according to the experts at Pantone. Described as “a pulsating color whose exuberance promotes optimism and joy”, it is an animated red that “encourages experimentation and self-expression without restraint”.
The nuanced crimson red tone is intended to “present a balance between warm and cool, and is a hybrid colour, one that comfortably straddles the physical and virtual, evocative of our multi-dimensional world”.
“Assertive but not aggressive, it is a carmine red that does not boldly dominate but instead takes a ‘fist in a velvet glove’ approach,” per Pantone.
Bold and empowering, indeed. Who knew a single shade could represent so much?
What we do know is that we can’t wait to inject some Viva Magenta into our decor in 2023.
