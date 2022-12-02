Nothing tells you that a new year is approaching like Pantone’s yearly colour prediction. Since 2000, the colour institute has declared the shade that will encapsulate the spirit of the year ahead, with previous hues including Living Coral, Ultra Violet, Radiant Orchid and Tangerine Tango.

In 2022, the colour of the year was Very Peri – a vibrant blue-purple described as a shade that displays “a spritely, joyous attitude and dynamic presence that encourages courageous creativity and imaginative expressions”.

So, what striking colour is in store for 2023?