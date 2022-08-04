On 29 July, in the culmination of events the internet had quickly dubbed “Wagatha Christie”, a High Court judge ruled that Coleen Rooney’s now infamous Instagram post outing Rebekah Vardy for leaking stories to The Sun newspaper was “substantially true”.

Vardy had attempted to sue Rooney for defamation, but Mrs Justice Steyn concluded Vardy probably worked with her agent to leak stories from Rooney’s private Instagram account, providing tips to tabloid journalists and aiding them with their inquiries.

It was the court case that spawned a thousand memes and created a media circus around the two popular figures. However, in her first TV interview with TalkTV’s Kate McCann last night, Vardy opened up about the “sexism” she feels both she and Rooney faced during the trial.