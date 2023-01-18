In a huge step towards gender equality in sport, The Football Association of Wales (FAW) has agreed a deal that will see the men’s and women’s senior players paid the same for representing their country for the first time. In order to facilitate the decision, which will see equal pay come into effect immediately, the men’s senior team have agreed to a 25% pay cut to enable a 25% rise for the women’s team, which will mean parity for representing Wales.

“Together Stronger has been the mantra across the Cymru national teams for us all, both on and off the pitch as we look to put Wales on the world stage,” the teams said in a joint statement. “As part of the FAW’s strive towards equality, we are now proud to announce that together, our men’s and women’s teams have agreed to an equal pay structure for future international matches. “We hope that this will allow future generations of boys and girls to see that there is equality across Welsh international football, which is important for society as a whole.” Sharing the announcement, Wales boss Gemma Grainger also told BBC Sport: “I am really happy about the equal pay; it is about equality.”

Wales join other nations such as United States of America, England, Brazil, Australia, Norway and New Zealand in paying their players the same international match fee. Currently, Scotland women’s national football team are taking legal action against the Scottish FA in a fight over equal pay and conditions after talks broke down.

