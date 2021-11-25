On Wednesday 24 November, 27 people died while trying to cross the English Channel, including a pregnant woman and three children. The International Organization for Migration said it was the biggest single loss of life in the Channel since it began collecting data in 2014, and it has continued the debate between the UK and French governments over how to tackle the ongoing migrant crisis.

The number of migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats has risen over the past three years, according to Home Office data.

Almost 26,000 people are believed to have arrived in Britain this year after crossing the Channel on small boats – almost three times the number that arrived in 2020.

The government has repeatedly promised to make such crossings “unviable” and pledged tens of millions of pounds to France to help tackle the issue from Calais.

However, many refugee charities warn that increased patrols along the Channel and the authorisation for Border Force officials to turn back boats carrying migrants to the UK in limited circumstances fail to deal with the root causes of why people are risking their lives during the perilous journey.