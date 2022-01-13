Nearly six months after the Taliban took back control of Kabul following the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan after 20 years of conflict, the country continues to face violence and a humanitarian crisis.

The capital city was captured on 15 August 2021, which sparked attempts to flee from Afghan citizens, displaced troops and civilians.

The rest of the world watched as distressing images emerged from Kabul airport, where witnesses said several people died, and showed people clinging to the landing gear of taxiing planes in desperate attempts to flee. Inside the walls of the airport compound, desperate women were photographed throwing their babies over the razor wire, asking British soldiers to take them to safety.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan reported that 1,659 civilians were killed and another 3,524 injured in the first six months of 2021 in the lead up to the collapse.