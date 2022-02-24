Ukraine has said a “full-scale” invasion on the country has been launched by Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin, after explosions were reported in the capital Kiev, as well as eastern cities.

For weeks, upwards of 190,000 troops and military vehicles have been reported along the Russia/Ukraine border before Putin announced a “specialised military operation” in the Donbas region in the south-east of the country today.

US president Joe Biden, prime minister Boris Johnson and other global powers have condemned the ‘unprovoked and unjustified’ attack, with Johnson set to make a statement in the House of Commons later today after chairing an emergency COBRA meeting this morning.

“I strongly condemn the appalling, unprovoked attack President Putin has launched on the people of Ukraine,” Foreign Secretary Liz Truss tweeted in response to the attack.

“We stand with Ukraine and we will work with our international partners to respond to this terrible act of (aggression).”