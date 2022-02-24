Russia and Ukraine conflict explained: what is happening in Ukraine right now, and how you can help
Russia has launched an attack on Ukraine which has been condemned by global leaders as “appalling” and “unprovoked”.
Ukraine has said a “full-scale” invasion on the country has been launched by Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin, after explosions were reported in the capital Kiev, as well as eastern cities.
For weeks, upwards of 190,000 troops and military vehicles have been reported along the Russia/Ukraine border before Putin announced a “specialised military operation” in the Donbas region in the south-east of the country today.
US president Joe Biden, prime minister Boris Johnson and other global powers have condemned the ‘unprovoked and unjustified’ attack, with Johnson set to make a statement in the House of Commons later today after chairing an emergency COBRA meeting this morning.
“I strongly condemn the appalling, unprovoked attack President Putin has launched on the people of Ukraine,” Foreign Secretary Liz Truss tweeted in response to the attack.
“We stand with Ukraine and we will work with our international partners to respond to this terrible act of (aggression).”
The UK has already announced political sanctions against Russia which include travel bans, and the freezing of assets of five banks and three Russian billionaires.
Labour leader Keir Starmer called for tougher restrictions, including for Russia to be excluded from the global Swift payment system, the banning of trading in Russian sovereign debt and action to prevent Russia “broadcasting its propaganda around the world”.
In response to criticism that the government would stop short of giving back any money given by Russian-linked donors to the Tories, Liz Truss said in a statement: “All of the donations to the Conservative Party are from people on the electoral register in Britain, those donations are properly declared.”
Why is Russia invading Ukraine?
According to Putin’s state television address, the attack is motivated by the “protection of the people who for eight years suffered from abuse and genocide from the Kiev regime”.
“Moscow has been left with no choice but to defend itself,” he told citizens. “Whoever tries to stand in our way or create threats for our country and people should know Russia’s response will be immediate and lead you to consequences you have never encountered in your history.”
In response to the speech, NATO’s secretary general condemned Russia’s “reckless and unprovoked attack on Ukraine, which puts at risk countless civilian lives.”
General Jens Stoltenberg called the attack “a grave breach of international law, and a serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security,” before calling on Russia to “cease its military action immediately and respect Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
Earlier in the week, protestors had gathered outside the Russian embassy, waving Ukrainian flags and posters with anti-Russian messages. Thousands of people were also reported to have demonstrated outside the Russian embassy in London on Wednesday night.
Putin has previously questioned Ukraine’s right to independent statehood and condemned revolutions against him, like the one that took place in Kiev in 2014.
On 21 February, Russia recognised two breakaway republics as independent ‘rebel’ states, and the military were deployed on a “peacekeeping mission”.
The invasion is being described as the culmination of the ongoing eight-years-long war between Russia and Ukraine, and will jeopardise years of diplomatic negotiations around the conflict and disrupt peace in the region.
In response to the attack, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on Thursday for all citizens who were ready to defend the country from Russian forces to come forward, saying Kiev would issue weapons to everyone who wants them.
It is estimated that the ongoing conflict could lead to the possibility of up to 50,000 dead and a refugee crisis in the heart of Europe. According to the United Nations, in eastern Ukraine, 1.6 million of the 2.9 million people already in need are women, and women currently make up some 15% of Ukraine’s armed forces.
What could the invasion mean for the UK?
It has been suggested that while the conflict is likely to remain confined to Ukraine and Russia in terms of actual fighting, it may have some knock-on impacts for the UK and surrounding countries.
Many reports point heavily to rising energy prices, as the gas Russia supplies to Europe mostly comes through pipelines via Belarus, Poland and Ukraine.
While the UK isn’t as dependent on Russian oil as other parts of Europe, further tensions could disrupt flows but also wider supplies if Russia decides to cut Europe off in retaliation to sanctions.
According to the RAC’s fuel spokesman, Simon Williams, “Russia’s decision to invade Ukraine is already causing oil prices to rise and will undoubtedly send fuel prices inexorably higher towards the grim milestone of £1.50 a litre.”
Home Secretary Priti Patel also tweeted that the UK will be “especially mindful of the potential for cyber attacks and disinformation emanating from Russia” in the wake of the attacks.
“Be in no doubt there is work ongoing across government 24/7 to maximise our resilience to any such attacks, which would be met with a suitably robust response,” she confirmed.
How can you help Ukraine
Since the conflict began, a number of donation appeals have been launched by charities via social media to help Ukranians affected by the war.
According to Save The Children, even before recent developments, 400,000 children in Ukraine already needed support to stay safe, fed, and warm. It has launched an emergency fund to distribute essential humanitarian aid to children and their families.
United Help Ukraine, a charity that provides humanitarian aid and medical supplies for the people of Ukraine, is collecting donations towards the purchase of first aid kits and medical rehabilitation for injured soldiers.
Voices of Children is also providing support to children affected by the war in eastern Ukraine to enable them to overcome the consequences of armed conflict.
