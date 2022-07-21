Just when we thought the cost of living crisis couldn’t squeeze us any harder, yesterday it was announced that prices are continuing to rise at their fastest rate for more than 40 years, with UK inflation hitting 9.4% in the year to June.

As businesses and consumers are experiencing huge financial pressure across bills, household items and food, and with the Bank of England warning inflation will top 11% later this year, it’s certainly a worrying time.

But what does inflation actually mean? And how are the rises impacting us day to day? Stylist breaks it down.