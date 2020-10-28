“We’re involved through mobilisation and making calls on the government. We’ve lent our voice through our social media platforms, press conferences and our Activista network – a movement of young people across Nigeria who campaign for social change and social justice.

We share our deepest condolences with all those who have lost loved ones and condemn any attacks against unarmed, peaceful protesters. Young Nigerians have continued to call for good governance and make their voices heard in a peaceful way despite violence, killings and hijacking, as well as silence from the federal government, which should be applauded.

Like many other Nigerians, we watched President Muhammadu Buhari’s long-awaited speech on Thursday but he failed to mention the shooting at the Lekki Toll Bridge, which is now known as #BlackTuesday. The incident that transpired at Lekki must be investigated and those who ordered the shooting, as well as the officers who fired at peaceful protestors, must be brought to justice. The President must also commit to justice for all the victims injured and all the families who have lost loved ones as a result of the #EndPoliceBrutality protests.

We are committed to supporting young Nigerians to take up the space they need to call for governance which is accountable, transparent, responsive, effective and inclusive – and follows the rule of law. The government must now provide a definite timeline for when it’s going to respond to protesters’ demands and ensure that these responses are clear cut.

We’re also looking to offer counselling, as feedback from the young people we work with and those following us online shows many are distressed and shocked by what they have seen, particularly the shooting at the Lekki Toll Bridge.”