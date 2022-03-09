When the first International Women’s Day (IWD) was celebrated in 1911, it was part of a larger women’s movement that demanded the right to vote, to work, to hold public office and to end discrimination.

Over a century later, it still proves to be an important occasion to both celebrate the achievements and advances of women’s rights, while highlighting key issues such as access to clean water, the gender pay gap, period poverty and male violence against women.

The theme for IWD 2022 was #BreakTheBias, which encouraged women around the world to continue to stand for women’s rights in their workplaces, communities, schools and universities.

And while raising awareness of important issues is undoubtedly needed, many women took to social media to call out companies they believe are co-opting and capitalising on the day.