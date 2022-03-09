How the girlbossification of International Women’s Day takes away from its true meaning
Over a century since the first International Women’s Day was celebrated, it’s become co-opted by girlboss messaging and marketing ploys.
When the first International Women’s Day (IWD) was celebrated in 1911, it was part of a larger women’s movement that demanded the right to vote, to work, to hold public office and to end discrimination.
Over a century later, it still proves to be an important occasion to both celebrate the achievements and advances of women’s rights, while highlighting key issues such as access to clean water, the gender pay gap, period poverty and male violence against women.
The theme for IWD 2022 was #BreakTheBias, which encouraged women around the world to continue to stand for women’s rights in their workplaces, communities, schools and universities.
And while raising awareness of important issues is undoubtedly needed, many women took to social media to call out companies they believe are co-opting and capitalising on the day.
In a now viral post, Instagram account @cheerupluv shared a tweet from cartoonist Lily O’Farrell that read: “International Women’s Day is wild cos every year it’s like ‘Being a woman is a busy business!!! Your opinions aren’t valued and everyone wants to kill you, so this IWD enjoy 20% off vibrators and we’ll throw in a pink rape alarm.’”
“NOT fast fashion brands handing out anti-spiking tests with every 10% off promo code order this IWD. Could it be any more dystopian?” the account wrote alongside it, sharing screenshots of IWD-themed marketing campaigns from several brands.
“It really has become a weird day,” wrote one user in agreement. “I don’t want coupons, promo codes, gifts, chocolate or flowers, I want to not have to consider what I wear to be safe when leaving the house, I want to be payed fairly, I want traditionally female jobs to get more attention and be payed better, I want to not have to teach my future children everything about consent and the female anatomy myself, and I just want to live a happy life unbothered by male violence.”
For many years now, brands, particularly those within the fashion industry, have been criticised for the “girlbossification” of what was intended to be a day of resistance to patriarchy.
In their relentless promotion of discount codes, ‘boss-babe’ slogan tote bags and free anti-spiking kits, they are seen to be taking away from the meaning of IWD and doing its origins a disservice.
In another viral video posted to TikTok, feminist and trade unionist Wil Stracke expressed how “sick” she is of events such as International Women’s Day breakfasts, where “they talk about girlboss power”, and IWD morning teas, where they “talk about resilience, as if the problem is us and not the systems that wear us down”.
“Women, marching together, demanding the right to be safe, respected and equal,” she told the camera. “Millions used to take to the streets. But nowadays, it’s been co-opted by the corporates, who have somehow persuaded us that it is about how we, as individuals, can rise up inside the systems.”
There is no doubt that in a time where women’s rights, safety and lives are continually under threat from male violence, war and poverty, it’s important to mark the occasion.
In the modern world, commercialisation is inevitable, but as the historic day continues to be co-opted by companies with dubious labour practices and internal affairs, what does it mean for its future?
As Stracke concludes in her video, “International Women’s Day belongs to protest. It belongs to demands. So we’re going to bring it back where it belongs: to us.”
