Why you should join our #Walk4Women this International Women’s Day

Here at Stylist, every day is a celebration of women. But there are times when we want to go big. One such time is International Women’s Day, on 8 March.

So, here’s the big question: do you want to join us?

The good news is: you can. On 8 March we’re asking everyone to commit to one simple thing: going on a walk. In collaboration with CARE International UK, #Walk4Women invites you to join up with women in your life and head out for a stroll on the day, perhaps at lunchtime or as a post-work amble.