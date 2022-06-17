Will a 4-day working week make you more productive?

The British rail ticketing service Seatfrog has also brought in a four-day work week. Founder Iain Griffin introduced it to the company for nine months before making it an official part of its ways of working last year. He has seen around a 15-20% increase in the output of his company and he can now also spend Fridays supporting and spending time with his wife and twins.

“We wanted to experiment with a new way of working, to give better balance and to see if it increased productivity,” he says, adding that his staff are now wiser and faster in how they approach tasks. “Our team cadence is unbelievably high, staff happiness scores are brilliant and the team is raring to go on Monday mornings.”

The four-day work week is not something that could work for every sector. Emma McGrath, a professional support solicitor at Citation, who provides health and safety and employment law services to small-to-medium-sized businesses across the UK, says that not all workers can carry out their jobs effectively with reduced hours.

“If businesses are considering this, they need to first assess whether the work can be realistically fitted into a four-day week,” she says. “Some organisations need a constant presence – for example, in the care sector – and at the least, it wouldn’t be possible to offer the same day off to all employees.”