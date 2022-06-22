Today (22 June) marks the fourth annual National Windrush Day, 73 years after the HMT Empire Windrush docked in the UK on 22 June 1948.

Marking the occasion, Prince William today unveiled a memorial statue by Jamaican artist and sculptor Basil Watson at Waterloo station, commenting: “I understand how much we owe to these men and women.”

The ship was carrying 1,027 passengers and saw the arrival of nearly 500 British Caribbeans, many of whom had fought for Britain during the Second World War.