“He stole from me and left me in 30k of debt”: what you need to know about economic abuse

He was aggressive too. He would pin me up against the wall. He would say things like “If you don’t do this…” and threaten me. He made me take out a loan. He told me he would wipe out my work bank account.

It was awful. I didn’t know how to control it. Nothing like that had ever happened to me. I have never had someone put their hands on me. I thought I knew him but his personality changed.

It didn’t stop there. It carried on. He would go away and gamble for three days and then come back and promise to get the money back for me. I stayed with him…I almost felt like if I stayed with him I’d get the money back for the shop. Part of me was like ‘I’ve got to keep this man to get that money back.’

He left in February, he said he was going away for a few days and would be back with the money. Then I got a text. He had taken all his clothes, everything. He stole more money from the shop. And that’s when I broke down and told my cousin.

I was getting letters saying I owed money. I’ve never been in debt or owed money ever. To see all these debts and loads I had to pay back was the worst thing I’ve ever been through. It’s about £30,000 debt in total. Going to the banks was the worst thing ever. They didn’t believe me. I’ve never been in debt. I’m still trying to get my credit back to what it was. I hate going to banks now.

When my cousin saw the amount of debt she said I had to go to the police but I was afraid in case he was still around or watching me. I still feel like it was my fault. It was all done in my name.

Eventually, I gave a statement to the police and I had Refuge to help me as well. Someone came to the house to check it was safe and installed an alarm and changed the locks. I had some counseling.

I’m still fighting it. I still have a loan I can’t get rid of. I wouldn’t wish it on anyone. It’s the scariest thing that a man can just woo you but you don’t even know who he is.

My cousin told me: “Thank God he left when he did, he could have done something worse to you. He could have put you in hospital. At least money is just money, you can get that back.”

*Name and some details have been changed to protect identities