Up to 1 million women in the UK are at risk from gambling harms leading to financial, relationship, and physical and mental health problems, new analysis has suggested.

Research conducted by Gambleaware found that women are also more likely than men to say their gambling has caused them mental health issues such as stress and anxiety. But despite this, almost 40% may not seek out help due to the stigma or feelings of shame.

As new statistics show activity on gambling websites popular with women peak in the winter months – with total average traffic between December and March up by 29% compared to the rest of the year – Gambleaware has launched a campaign to raise awareness of the true scale of the problem, and highlight early warning signs and the support available.

Jemima* began gambling in her late teens. But, she tells Stylist, what started as a casual game of bingo or slots eventually spiralled into a secret gambling problem that lasted many years and took a serious toll on her mental health.