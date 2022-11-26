“We failed victims, we failed them systematically,” he said. “I think everyone in the criminal justice system – which has failed too many victims too often – needs to take a long, hard look at themselves, and put that system back together again in a way that works much more effectively.”

High profile incidents like Everard’s murder, Operation Hotton, which exposed rape threats and domestic violence jokes Met police officers made in Whatsapp group chats, along with the trial of PC David Carrick, the Met officer currently facing 44 counts of rape, coercive behaviour and sexual assault have all affected the public perception of the police.

Following numerous campaigns – including Stylist’s A Fearless Future – the government has taken steps towards addressing the widespread problem, eventually publishing its long-awaited violence against women strategy in June 2021.

Indeed, Marsh said the bond of trust between the police and women “must be mended”, but said he had confidence that could be achieved.

He pointed to the record recruitment of female officers – who now make up 34% of forces overall, including 31% of chief officers and 43% of recruits hired since April 2020 – and a series of improvements to the policing of VAWG, including guidance on non-molestation orders, bystander programmes and research on reducing violence against women.

“I have more than optimism, I have confidence that we will rebuild that trust,” he added.