One in 10 women who gamble have already reported turning to gambling to try and supplement their household income as prices rise, with one in five experiencing health challenges such as stress and anxiety.

In response, GambleAware has launched a prevention campaign targeting women, to raise awareness of vital support available for those who may be struggling.

“This new research raises serious concerns over the potential growth in the scale of gambling harm over the coming months. With such a stark warning sign, it is vital we help ensure more women are aware of the risks of gambling,” explains Zoë Osmond, chief executive of GambleAware. “As financial hardships accelerate amid the cost-of-living crisis, and the number of women gambling online increases, we are concerned it is creating a perfect storm, which may lead to a rise in the number of women experiencing gambling harm.”