Almost nine months since the Taliban seized control of Kabul, the promises the group made about having changed over the last two decades are proving increasingly empty – particularly when it comes to its treatment of women and girls.

Since the group claimed power in Afghanistan in August last year, women’s rights have been stripped back by a number of draconian restrictions, including a rule introduced at the end of December which prevents women from travelling long distances without a male chaperone.

Girls have also been targeted by the Taliban’s takeover. At the start of the Afghan school year in March, the group announced that girls over the age of 11 would not be allowed to attend school until a “comprehensive” and “Islamic” plan was drawn up – a direct contradiction of the assurances it made in the weeks leading up to the girls’ return.