I’m so glad I got out when I did, but I feel guilty. I feel safe here, but I can’t fully enjoy my freedom when my friends and family in Afghanistan are sinking in a large ocean. Now I’m in a place where I can wear whatever I want and go wherever I want, but my friends and my family are still struggling.

I go to sleep at night with news from Afghanistan and wake up again with more bad news. When I speak to my family, they try to tell me that everything is OK and that they’re safe, but then I see they’re not.

It’s heartbreaking to see how the country has collapsed in the blink of an eye.

Women in Afghanistan have been fighting for their rights for 20 years. I was one of those women, and it wasn’t easy. In such a male-dominated country, women are judged for the way they dress, the way they speak, the tone of their voice. We made a lot of progress in those 20 years, but now all of those achievements mean nothing. They’re multiplied by zero.