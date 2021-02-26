The Indian diaspora in the UK is determined to continue pushing the government here to take a stand. A petition that has over 100,000 signatures will now need to be debated in government when lockdown ends.

Daughter of a farmer and the first Sikh MP in the UK, Preet Kaur Gill for Birmingham, Edgbaston has been lobbying several MPs to raise awareness of the farmers’ protest.

Supporters include Valerie Vaz (shadow leader of the House of Commons), Joy Morrissey (MP for Beaconsfield), Seema Malhotra (MP for Feltham and Hounslow), Alison Thewliss (MP for Glasgow Central), Caroline Nokes (MP for Romsey and Southampton North) and Jane Stevenson MP for Wolverhampton North East).Hundreds more have signed a cross party letter sent to Home Secretary Dominic Raab.

The letter requests that Dominic Raab meet with Preet Gill – and all of the MPs who are supporting her – to explain what the government is currently doing about the concerning new developments at the farmers’ protest.

MP Preet Kaur Gill welcomes the way people in the UK are engaged in supporting the protest. She tells Stylist: “It’s important that the government resume talks with the farmers’ unions and finds a resolution in respect of this. What I would like to see next is that we don’t see this human rights violation that we have all been witness to and the government will uphold international law and the right of all those protesting to peacefully protest and ensure access to clean water and amenities. It’s really important we recognise in democracies that the social movements are the way for people to be engaged and bring about change that they want to see.”