The climate crisis is something that undoubtedly could not be ignored this year.

In a year that has seen the world battle catastrophic wildfires across Europe and marine mucilage (aka sea snot) in Turkey to reports that restricting warming to close to 1.5°C or even 2°C will be beyond reach, it’s safe to say that the crisis is at an all-time high – and amid this is another issue that lingers beneath the surface.

While a number of activists are making their voices heard and highlighting the climate emergency, there is still a lack of awareness and representation toward marginalised communities who are also affected by this global issue – and this is further highlighted by the disproportionate lack of representation of the Global South at Cop26, the highly-anticipated summit which brings together world leaders to discuss climate change.