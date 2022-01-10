The Home Office’s decision to back an app that allows people to track their friends’ journeys home to help protect women in the wake of Sarah Everard’s murder has been met with widespread criticism from campaign groups and social media users.

The free, not-for-profit app – which is called Path Community – provides those walking home at night with a monitored route on their phone.

If the user strays more than 40 metres from the designated route, or stops for more than three minutes, the application asks them if they are OK. If they do not reply, the user’s chosen ‘guardians’ – such as friends and family – are sent a notification. They can then check on the user to see if they’re safe, and alert the police if they’re still concerned.