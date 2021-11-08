Despite being a platform famed for easy hair hacks and quick make-up tips, TikTok has also been home to a number of important conversations since it rose to popularity in 2020 – including discussions about domestic abuse and women’s safety.

As well as giving space for women to simply share their experiences, the platform has also become a place for users to share personal safety advice and discuss how to keep others safe. And it’s the kind of stuff that has real-life consequences.

Just last week (4 November), a hand signal shared on the platform to help domestic abuse victims during lockdown was used by a 16-year-old kidnapping victim to show a passing driver that she was in danger. The driver, who noticed the gesture from videos they had also watched on TikTok, then called the police, who intercepted the vehicle near a Kentucky interstate.