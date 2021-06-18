Of course, backstabbing or talking badly about colleagues is unkind and should always be avoided (there are ways to take action against bullying in the workplace). But we’re talking about those smaller yet still mortifying times when we just mess up a little.

Here are nine real-life stories to prove you are not alone:

“I sent a bitchy email to the wrong colleague”

“It happened to me in my first office job,” one website manager confesses to Stylist. “I was bickering about something with my colleague (who was also my friend) sat next to me – but I knew I was right! He went to the loo and I emailed my other colleague saying something like, ‘Argh, he’s doing my head in. And he was so wrong!’

“As soon as I clicked send, I knew I’d sent it to the colleague I was talking about. So I did something terrible – his computer was still logged in, so I clicked into his email and deleted the one I’d just sent. This was all done in front of my manager, who was sitting at the end of the desk but was, thankfully, oblivious to what was going on. To this day, over five years later, I still recall that feeling of dread and panic.”