A new landmark study has revealed the reality of workplace racial discrimination
The largest representative survey conducted of the UK’s 3.9 million minority ethnic workers lays bare the reality of workplace discrimination.
A landmark study by the Trades Union Congress has found that more than 120,000 workers from Black and minority ethnic backgrounds in the UK have quit their jobs because of racism.
More than one in four Black and minority ethnic workers said they have faced racist jokes at work in the last five years and 35% said it left them feeling less confident at work because of the discrimination. Workers aged 18 to 24 were significantly more likely to say they had experienced racism than older workers, with examples ranging from children asking a teacher with a non-British accent where she is from, to people being told to “go back to your country”.
“Many told us they experienced racist bullying, harassment – and worse,” commented the TUC general secretary, Frances O’Grady, on the findings. “And alarmingly, the vast majority did not report this to their employer.”
O’Grady said that the report should be a “wake-up call” for the government. “Ministers need to change the law so that employers are responsible for protecting their workers and preventing racism at work,” she said.
The workplace barriers faced by non-white employees have long been a topic of corporate pledges and government taskforces. In 2021, a Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities report noted that “employees from ethnic minority backgrounds are more likely than those from a White British background to say experiencing discrimination contributed to their failure in achieving their career expectations”.
The findings led to the Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities announcing an ‘Inclusive Britain Strategy’, which promised that to tackle bias and ensure fairness in the workplace, by spring 2023 the government Equality Hub will create an ‘Inclusion at Work Panel’ made up of academics and practitioners to help employers drive fairness across organisations.
However, as a February 2022 study made clear, the UK still has a glaring race pay gap, with workers from Black, Asian, mixed-race and minority ethnic communities being paid only 84% of what their white colleagues in similar roles are earning. And despite repeated promises to tackle the problem, a third of those surveyed also believed that their workplace is all talk, noting that despite the fact their employers spoke publicly about the ethnicity pay gap nothing has actually changed internally.
The TUC survey also found only 19% of those who had experienced harassment reported the most recent incident to their employer, and almost half feared it would not be taken seriously.
Matthew Percival, the director for skills and inclusion at the Confederation of British Industry, which represents employers, commented on the new findings: “This data shows there is still a way to go in addressing racial and ethnic equality across society.”
Indeed, it is clear that businesses must do all they can to build an inclusive workplace and tackle discrimination, and as such, the CBI is urging businesses to commit to ethnicity pay gap reporting and clear targets for improving representation at board and senior leadership levels.
