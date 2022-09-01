A landmark study by the Trades Union Congress has found that more than 120,000 workers from Black and minority ethnic backgrounds in the UK have quit their jobs because of racism.

More than one in four Black and minority ethnic workers said they have faced racist jokes at work in the last five years and 35% said it left them feeling less confident at work because of the discrimination. Workers aged 18 to 24 were significantly more likely to say they had experienced racism than older workers, with examples ranging from children asking a teacher with a non-British accent where she is from, to people being told to “go back to your country”.

“Many told us they experienced racist bullying, harassment – and worse,” commented the TUC general secretary, Frances O’Grady, on the findings. “And alarmingly, the vast majority did not report this to their employer.”