Heart Radio’s Yasmin Evans is appealing for witnesses after 4 men “knocked her out cold”
- Lauren Geall
Two potential witnesses have come forward since the Heart Radio presenter first posted about her experience, and she has asked anyone else with information to reach out.
Heart Radio presenter Yasmin Evans has made an appeal for witnesses after she was assaulted in central London by a group of men, an incident which has left her walking with a crutch and unable to eat.
In a series of posts uploaded to her Instagram Story over the weekend, Evans said she was walking towards Liverpool Street Station at around 1am on Friday night when she was attacked after a man “grabbed” her arm.
She said that, after telling him to stop, the man punched her in the face and knocked her out, before the rest of the men joined in with the assault on her and the person she was with.
“Three black guys and a guy who was mixed race all punched and kicked me while I was on the ground,” Evans wrote. “Knocked me out twice whilst saying, ‘Just because you’re a women [sic] doesn’t mean I won’t fuck you up’.”
After an influx of support, Evans later thanked her followers for sharing her appeal – and updated everyone on how she was doing.
“Thank you so much for the reposts and shares and support,” she wrote. “Still quite shocked but we are okay, injuries may take a little healing but we are good, a crutch is a great accessory at the moment.”
Evans continued: “I would really like to figure this out in some way, the police have been very supportive. But firstly I just need to process what happened. I am supported and not alone, decided to continue with a little bit of my day today and I appreciate you uplifting me. This is all really quite shit isn’t it?!”
In a post uploaded to her Twitter, Evans added: “Thank you for the love, support and reposts. I’m doing well although walking with a crutch and can’t eat … I just had to suck a cauliflower in order to eat it. So that’s great. But in all seriousness, thank you. I will heal, but for now I’m just processing what happened.”
The radio presenter has since shared a series of photos documenting her return to work with her crutch, where she hosted the premiere of Baz Luhrmann’s new film Elvis.
In a statement, Commander Umer Khan, from the City of London Police, said: “Officers were called to reports of an assault on Bishopsgate, City of London, at 1:09am on 28 May 2022. Enquiries are ongoing.”
Image: Getty