Heart Radio presenter Yasmin Evans has made an appeal for witnesses after she was assaulted in central London by a group of men, an incident which has left her walking with a crutch and unable to eat.

In a series of posts uploaded to her Instagram Story over the weekend, Evans said she was walking towards Liverpool Street Station at around 1am on Friday night when she was attacked after a man “grabbed” her arm.

She said that, after telling him to stop, the man punched her in the face and knocked her out, before the rest of the men joined in with the assault on her and the person she was with.

“Three black guys and a guy who was mixed race all punched and kicked me while I was on the ground,” Evans wrote. “Knocked me out twice whilst saying, ‘Just because you’re a women [sic] doesn’t mean I won’t fuck you up’.”