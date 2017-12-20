I’ll say this for a world turning to molten sh*t – it occasionally makes for pithily good responses.

A bronze medal for comedian @katewillett’s comment in the immediate aftermath of the Weinstein story: “Call me old-fashioned, but I want a man who will protect me like I’m the reputation of a guy he’s never met.”

Silver goes to @remybug38’s “Because he’s a Super Callous Fragile Racist Sexist Nazi POTUS #WhyBritsDontWantTrump”.

Gold belongs to writer @paraicodonnell for his contribution to the hashtag #WriteAHappyStoryin4Words: “Bad dream, Madam President?”