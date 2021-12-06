Three in four young women have been sent sexual images on social media, a new report has found.

The study, which was based on the responses of 480 young people aged 11 to 18 from across the UK, including 144 who took part in focus groups, found that over half of the young people who had been sent unsolicited sexually explicit images via social media had not reported the offence to their parents, authorities or the apps themselves, with a third of those saying they didn’t report because they don’t believe reporting is effective.

The research by academics at University College London and the University of Kent also looked closer at the abuse young women receive in particular.