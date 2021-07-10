The only word you need to know how to spell when talking about Zaila Avant-garde is ‘winner’. The 14-year-old from New Orleans, Louisiana, has just won the US Scripps National Spelling Bee. But that’s not all. Avant-garde made history by becoming the first African American winner and the second Black champion to win in the competition’s nearly 100-year history.

“Does this word contain like the English word ‘Murray,’ which would be the name of a comedian?” Avant-garde replied, referring to the actor, Bill Murray, when asked to spell ‘murraya’. After drawing laughs from the judges, she then went on to spell it correctly.

Let’s take a look at the moment she won…