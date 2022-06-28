In a statement, Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, said: “I’m heartbroken by the murder of Zara Aleena, who had her whole life ahead of her. My thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends and the whole community who are devastated by her death.

“I am in regular contact with the police, who have been working around the clock and a man is now in custody on suspicion of murder. There will continue to be a large police presence in the area over the coming days. Understandably, women living in the area and across London will be feeling distressed and fearful after this awful attack and the death of another woman at the hands of a man.”

On 15 June, Khan announced a refreshed violence against women and girls strategy to “rebuild trust and confidence” in the police.