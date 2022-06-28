Zara Aleena: a man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering the 35-year-old in east London
Zara Aleena is believed to have been walking home when she was brutally assaulted in an “opportunist stranger attack” on 26 June.
The Metropolitan police have arrested a man, 29, on suspicion of murder after 35-year-old Zara Aleena was killed in a “horrific assault” in Ilford, east London in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Aleena is the 16th woman to be murdered in London this year, as concern around women’s safety and violence against women continues to grow in the wake of the murders of Sarah Everard, Sabina Nessa, Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry over the past few years.
Of London’s 46 homicide victims in 2022, 35% have been women, according to data collected by the Met, British Transport Police and City of London Police.
Aleena is believed to have been walking home from a night out with friends when she was brutally attacked by a stranger. She was found with extensive head injuries at 2.44am on Sunday 26 June by passers-by, though police said a post-mortem found no evidence of the use of a weapon to inflict the injuries.
A man, who was later arrested, was detained by police at an address in Ilford shortly after 4pm the same day.
In a statement, Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, said: “I’m heartbroken by the murder of Zara Aleena, who had her whole life ahead of her. My thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends and the whole community who are devastated by her death.
“I am in regular contact with the police, who have been working around the clock and a man is now in custody on suspicion of murder. There will continue to be a large police presence in the area over the coming days. Understandably, women living in the area and across London will be feeling distressed and fearful after this awful attack and the death of another woman at the hands of a man.”
On 15 June, Khan announced a refreshed violence against women and girls strategy to “rebuild trust and confidence” in the police.
“We’ve got to learn the lessons from the awful abduction, rape and murder of Sarah Everard by a serving police officer, which has really shaken the confidence of many people, understandably so,” he previously told Stylist.
Sam Tarry, the Labour MP for Ilford South, added that the local community would be left shaken following Aleena’s murder.
“Ilford isn’t somewhere where people generally are going to be fearful about going about their business. Like any part of London, of course, low-level crime is always an issue, but this is something which is out of the ordinary,” he said.
“My message really to my constituents is that we will do everything to remember this woman who’s lost her life in this horrendous way. I think over the next few days we may look at putting on a vigil, something to make sure that, you know, our community all pulls together because people will be very scared.”
In response, Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell of the Met police insisted that tackling violence against women and girls was an “absolute priority” for the force.
“Every day our officers are working with partners across the capital to improve safety in our public spaces,” he said.
“Women should not have to change their behaviour and should be able to go about their business, feeling safe, any time of day or night. It’s our job to ensure that happens – but officers cannot be in all places at all times. I would urge our community, especially women, to report any suspicious or unwanted behaviour and seek help if you feel threatened.”
The police are also appealing for people who drove through the Cranbrook Road area of Ilford between 2am and 3am on Sunday to check their dashcams in case they had recorded anything about who was in the area.
Images: Metropolitan police/Getty