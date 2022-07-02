Hundreds took to the streets this afternoon (2 July) to attend an east London vigil held in memory of Zara Aleena, 35, who was attacked and killed as she returned from a night-out in the early hours of Sunday 26 June.

Aleena is the 16th woman to have been murdered in London this year, as concern around women’s safety and violence against women.

Jordan McSweeney, 29, has since been charged with her murder, alongside attempted rape and robbery.