In an open letter to prime minister Rishi Sunak, Zayn Malik has urged the government to do more to “give all children living in poverty” free school meals.

Joining the likes of footballer Marcus Rashford and chef Jamie Oliver, who have vocally supported wider access to free school meals, Malik called on the PM to use the government’s November budget to extend the threshold to include young people from families on universal credit.

“These children are suffering from lack of concentration, some even resorting to stealing food from school canteens because they are so hungry but can’t afford to buy lunch,” he wrote. “They are also feeling shame which is directly impacting their physical and mental health.”