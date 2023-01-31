“200 asylum-seeking children are missing and the government’s lack of action is shameful”

Growing up, I always heard my mother refer to the UK as a safe haven (in her native tongue). She came to this country as a teenager after 19 members of her family had been assassinated in Bangladesh. The British government had granted her political asylum and she remains grateful to this day to the Irish community in Kilburn who welcomed her with open arms and made her feel safe after such tragedy.

Last week, I went to Belsize synagogue in my constituency for a Holocaust Memorial Day commemoration organised by the Association of Jewish Refugees. I heard an 85-year-old Holocaust survivor, Lia Lesser, describe our country in the same fond terms as my mother.

She very movingly told us how her parents became increasingly worried about her safety as antisemitism and the hatred towards Jews intensified in Prague. Her mother made the excruciatingly difficult decision, when Lia when just eight years old, to put her only daughter unaccompanied on a train to Britain to live with a complete stranger.