2020 wasn’t the worst year of all time. We can prove it

Look, there’s no getting away from it: 2020 has been grim. Even setting aside the pandemic, the bushfires, all the stuff happening in China, and the ever-looming doom of Brexit, we’ve had to contend with a myriad of horrors that I just don’t have the time (or emotional strength) to touch upon here.

It’s understandable, then, that many have branded 2020 as the worst year ever in the history of the world. Understandable, yet wholeheartedly inaccurate – and not because it ignores past horrors and atrocities, such as the Black Plague, the Holocaust, both world wars, and the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.