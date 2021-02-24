Kathryn also shared the method she’s using to handle the overwhelming situation, and it sounds so good that I’m going to try it myself: “I usually get a sort of ‘summer FOMO’ anyway, so a couple of years ago I tried to conquer this by writing a list of everything I wanted to experience that summer: silly stuff from eating an ice cream to seeing people I hadn’t seen in ages. It actually really helped!

“So this time I’ve started making a list of everything I’ve been missing and that I want to do once we can. I’ve realised that it isn’t the huge bacchanalian celebrations that I’d really missed. It’s more about little things like getting the Tube after work to meet a mate in the pub. Or going to the cinema on a Friday night and buying some overpriced popcorn. And getting the train somewhere to explore a new town or city.

“I will definitely go to a huge party if somebody invites me, but I also just really want to see a ballet, go to a concert or have lunch with more than one friend. Hopefully this list will help me not feel like I’m missing out when I see people on Instagram with photos of their luxury Greek holidays or wild parties.”