“It’s just not right for a little girl to love a hairless pony.”

This is one of the many iconic Julie Cooper lines I have reacquainted myself with recently. I’ve been re-watching The OC for about a month, trying to limit it to no more than two episodes a day. I passionately sing “Californiaaa!” while the titles play with as much pomp and passion as I did when I first watched the series when it was released way back in 2003.

I am the same 14-year-old teenager who is obsessed with Marissa Cooper’s wardrobe, Sandy Cohen’s eyebrows and Ryan Atwood’s chain (Connell who?). I’ve even started listening to the accompanying podcast, Welcome To The OC, Bitches!, fully immersing myself into this nostalgic world of indie bands, the Crab Shack and Seth Cohen one-liners.