While some agreed with the campaign, it’s clear that the image caused division. “Why did you cut their heads off? Without heads these look even more like objects,” commented one person on the initial post, while another said: “Does no one see this as wrong? Women’s breasts used for marketing? Yes, I run and have breasts and need a good sports bra, but isn’t there a better way?!”

The fact that the campaign incited discussion only adds to the reasons why the ASA shouldn’t have been banned it.

No matter what side of the fence you’re on, it created a discourse around sexualisation, objectification and representation of breasts – something that is of pertinence and should be discussed.

The choice to ban it almost feels like erasure. Wiping out something that you don’t fully understand or agree with rather than acknowledging it and discussing it is something that is continuously faced by marginalised groups and we should know better by now.

While the decision has been made, the impact around the ad and what it represents remains. I, for one, feel happy to have seen breasts of all types represented by one of the largest sports brands, especially one that has had such a massive impact.

And who knows, it might even make me feel slightly better about popping over to buy a sports bra knowing that there are brands that make all types of breasts feel equally represented and catered to.