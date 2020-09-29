They are a family of five, and so adding me should mean we just fit inside the government’s restrictions of a six-person gathering, but there’s a problem. Although the grandparents I share with these cousins will be spending the day together, their paternal grandfather always joins them for Christmas day. This takes our number to seven.

He’s a lovely man in his 80s, who has been widowed and recently suffered a nasty fall which has left him needing at-home care. Let’s just say, I’m not going to force myself in on the already complicated logistics to demand a “Me or him?”-type decision between inviting me or their grandad for the occasion.

I’m sure many, many families are facing this same problem. They might be only one or two people over the rules, but with strict restrictions in place and the threat of a fine starting at £200 (not to mention dirty looks from the neighbours), what can we all do? Not to mention families in the North East who have been told they can’t mix with anyone outside their household, meaning seeing grandparents, cousins or even siblings and parents is banned.