And yet, these facts and the evidence of what happened to her – her roommate states they witnessed him beating her right before she fell – wasn’t enough for the US legal system to keep him in jail once arrested. He was able, miraculously, to pay a $2 million bail and walk free. He was able to go home and post about going to the gym and US Attorney General Bill Barr on Twitter. He could go hang out with friends, see a movie, eat some food, make jokes. It’s a disgrace to Harwick’s legacy and gutting for survivors of domestic abuse to see, time and time again, that men can almost always walk free. And it also makes you ask the question: would any of this had been possible if Pursehouse were anything less than a cisgendered white man?

3 women are killed by a partner in the US every day

Anger is the dominant emotion that results from every aspect surrounding stories like these because there are Just. So. Many. Of. Them. Every single day in America, at least three women are murdered by an intimate partner. Every nine seconds, a woman is abused by a domestic partner in the US. And yet domestic violence is still not taken seriously enough on almost any level: it is embedded in our collective psyche – and even in the laws we abide by – to question the validity of a woman’s claims; to look for any rationale in which she was at fault, to show grace, compassion, and kindness to the men who “messed up” way more often than their female victims. We can show bruises, broken bones, cuts and scratches, tell our horror-iest of stories, and still there will be someone on the other end skeptical and judging, wondering what it was we did to deserve that sort of reaction. And then we project that disbelief we’ve internalized onto other victims. I know because I’ve done it myself, as a fellow domestic abuse survivor (though mine was not an intimate partner).