Judith Banjoko, interim CEO at women’s aid charity Solace, spoke to Stylist about this news, saying: ‘It’s never easy for anyone to talk about their abuse or the abuse of their children. There is often shame attached to being abused, in addition to the fear of retaliation from the abuser or the risk of not being believed. But victims and survivors have the right to speak out, and for many, being able to talk openly about their abuse is part of their healing process. For women in the public eye, seeing how other women have been treated when they come forward with their stories, it must be terrifying. They risk their reputation, their career and industrial levels of vitriol online.”

Banjoko continued to say that “the immediate discrediting, ridiculing and accusations of manipulation that come when a famous woman reports incidents of abuse is terrifying and shows how embedded misogyny is in our culture and how far we still have to go to create a fair and equal society”.

Society disbelieves women as a default. And it’s terrifying. Angelina Jolie is popular, powerful and privileged, yet still the general public’s immediate response is to accuse her of lying and being spiteful. They have not waited to hear her testify or withheld their judgement until seeing the evidence, before discrediting her account. This sends a clear message to survivors: if society does not believe this woman, what chance do you have?

Farah Nazeer, chief executive of Women’s Aid, said: “Domestic abuse is experienced by 1.6 million women a year in England and Wales, though we only ever know the tip of the iceberg, as only one in five women report abuse. We know that mainstream misogynist views and victim-blaming mean that many women don’t come forward due to fear of judgment and not being believed.

“As our recently published research shows, UK public attitudes can hold survivors responsible for the abuse inflicted on them. It is therefore vital that we all work to change public attitudes to ensure women feel supported when coming forward.”

Research for the Met police in 2022 suggests that less than 0.02% of cases of domestic violence allegations reported are found to be false. So in over 99% of cases, women are not making their abuse up, and yet in 99% of high-profile cases, they are not believed.

The majority of domestic homicide victims (killed by an ex, a partner or a family member) for the year ending March 2017 to the year ending March 2019 were female (77% or 274 victims) and most of the suspects were male (263 of 274 or 96%). Of the 83 male victims of domestic homicide, the suspect was female in 39 cases and male in 44 cases. Women, therefore, are disproportionally the victims and men the perpetrators – this pattern of silencing women also silences all other victims, including the men who are victims of domestic abuse.

People always tout ‘innocent until proven guilty’, but where is this same support for domestic abuse survivors? Women are branded as liars even if all the evidence presented supports them. They are victim-blamed by society and this persists throughout the organisations investigating such cases. Misogyny is structural, it is pervasive. It is what allows such alarming rates of male violence to exist unchecked.

We do not yet know what the outcome of this trial between Pitt and Jolie will be, and whether these allegations will hold up in court. While this plays out in a public arena, keep in mind the impact of your words - Jolie may not see your comments, but domestic abuse survivors could. In a world that is so quick to discredit victims, err on the side of caution and practice kindness.

Women’s Aid is a grassroots federation working together to provide life-saving services and build a future where domestic violence is not tolerated. Visit their website for support.

Solace Women’s Aid offers free advice and support to women and children in London.