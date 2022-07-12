As someone whose job requires spending a lot of time online, I can often predict what the reaction to a story will be as soon as I read the headline. So, when I saw the news that the number of adults taking antidepressants has increased by nearly half a million over the last year, I felt a sense of dread. Over the last decade, the increase in the number of people taking antidepressants has repeatedly been painted as some kind of societal failure, and it didn’t take long for that same response to emerge in the aftermath of this week’s news. From articles describing the trend as a “reliance” on the medication to social media posts painting the figures as “sad” and “worrying”, the commentary surrounding the story was dominated by negativity and a sense of defeat.

But the reality that sits behind these figures is so much more complicated than this reaction would suggest. As one of the now 8.3 million adults in the UK taking antidepressants, I know just how beneficial these medications can be. Since being diagnosed with OCD five years ago, I’ve spent the last five years increasing and decreasing my dosage to meet my needs – and while I’d rather not have to take medication every day, I’m not ashamed to admit I need it right now. In my case – and in many others – my antidepressant prescription is not some sticking plaster, easy solution or symbol of my ‘failure’ to take care of myself: it’s a necessary and medically justified treatment for an illness that’s out of my control.

That’s not to say the concern surrounding the increase in antidepressants isn’t justified. There are of course people who have had a bad experience with antidepressants, and it’s no secret that finding the right medication can often be a challenge. Like many people, I’m also concerned that antidepressants are being used in place of therapy and other beneficial interventions – and the news that women are now twice as likely to be prescribed antidepressants than men certainly justifies further investigation. But instead of treating these red flags as an invitation to demonise antidepressants altogether, we should be taking them as an invitation to ask questions. How can we ensure that people are being offered treatment beyond medication? Are more women than men struggling with their mental health or are they simply more comfortable seeking help? What factors could be contributing to this rise? And is there anything we can do to address them?

While I’m not naïve enough to believe that changing our approach to antidepressants will magically solve the mental health crisis this country is facing, I do think it’s time we stopped treating antidepressants as a black or white issue. An increase in the number of people taking antidepressants isn’t a huge societal failure or a cause for celebration: it’s just a fact. Just like there is a myriad of reasons why people take medication in the first place, there is also a myriad of reasons why this increase might have come about – and simplifying it as ‘bad’ or ‘concerning’ fails to acknowledge this fact. If we want to move forward when it comes to conversations about mental health, we need to stop pretending that the solution is simple and start treating it like the complex thing it is. We cannot rely on antidepressants to solve this country’s mental health crisis – but we also mustn’t forget the lifesaving impact they can have.

If you, or someone you know, is struggling with their mental health, you can find support and resources on the mental health charity Mind’s website and NHS Every Mind Matters or access the NHS’ list of mental health helplines and services. If you are struggling with your mental health, you can also ask your GP for a referral to NHS Talking Therapies, or you can self-refer. For confidential support, you can also call the Samaritans in the UK on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org. In a crisis, call 999.

