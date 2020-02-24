There’s a deeply sexist subtext to the ‘controversy’ around Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s dress

This isn’t the first time that AOC has been “struggle-shamed” for her clothing. Washington Examiner reporter Eddie Scarry tweeted a photo of her outfit in 2018, with the caption: “Hill staffer sent me this pic of Ocasio-Cortez they took just now. I’ll tell you something: that jacket and coat don’t look like a girl who struggles.” The coat was plain and black, but what does “a girl who struggles” look like anyway? Or how about last October when The Washington Times ran an “exclusive” about her “high-dollar hairdo”? Most women would agree that $300 for a cut, lowlights and a tip of 20% in New York is market rate. But again, that’s not the point.

Women in the public eye are constantly finding themselves caught between a rock and a hard place: they must looked well-groomed without appearing too profligate. This fixation on Ocasio-Cortez’s outfit du jour is not about style, it’s about gender. Sexism under the guise of so-called fashion critique is still sexism. Or, as Time reporter Charlotte Atler so perfectly summed up on Twitter: “The sexist obsession with @AOC’s clothing is part of a broader campaign to discredit her politics by making her seem frivolous or hypocritical.”