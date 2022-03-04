Will the horrific Aston Greenwood case finally make people take coercive control seriously?

This article contains details about domestic abuse and assault.

Reading the daily headlines is an increasingly draining experience. Every day, we are bombarded with horrifying scenes from Ukraine, shocking figures about the climate crisis, and a seemingly endless stream of news about alleged corruption within our own government. But for women in particular, there is another brand of news that is utterly devastating.

Every week, there seems to be another story that details the horrifying fall-out of a case of domestic abuse. For years, women have been campaigning to end male violence against women and the misogynistic behaviours and attitudes that so often pre-empt it. After a string of devastating cases of male violence against women in the last year, including those of Sarah Everard, Sabina Nessa, Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry, the campaign has ramped up. Awareness is growing and women’s anger is mounting. And yet, the steady stream of horror stories keeps on coming.

The latest is the story of Aston Greenwood. On 4 March, the 33-year-old was sentenced to a total of 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to grievous bodily harm, controlling and coercive behaviour, threats to kill and two counts of assaulting a child. As the BBC reports, Greenwood broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home and carried out what the police called a “harrowing and sustained attack”. He hit, kicked, punched and assaulted her – at one point, stabbing her in the face with broken glass, because he allegedly wanted to stop her from looking at other men.

According to the Manchester Evening News, during their relationship he had used terrifying threats to control her. What began as violent threats soon turned into physical assault, but she was too afraid to seek help.

This is a uniquely horrific case – but for many women, the details will sound like a broken record. This case may be devastating, but even more devastating is the fact that it does not come as a shock.

There have been countless cases of violent domestic abuse in the past few years — 16,648 in 2021, according to the CPS. And almost all of them began with the same thing: coercive control.

Coercive control is defined as “an act or a pattern of acts of assault, threats, humiliation and intimidation or other abuse that is used to harm, punish, or frighten their victim”. While it can happen in any relationship and to any gender, the vast majority (97% in the UK) of cases involve a man controlling a woman.