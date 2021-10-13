Autumn brings out the basic in all of us – here’s why we should embrace it

If there is an issue with the Instagramisation of autumn, it’s that it’s fairly white-washed. In fact, you might remember ‘Christian Girl Autumn’ being portrayed as the antithesis to hot girl summer all over the internet a couple of years ago. The women in these memes were often portrayed as coming from conservative backgrounds and mocked for their conformity in their appearances and interests.

The widespread enjoyment of autumn is not directly related to this trend, however. In fact, for many women, autumn offers a chance to embrace their personal interests and identities.

“As a fat person the lower temperatures mean that it’s more comfortable to be out and about and I don’t have to worry as much about getting really sweaty,” Ellen says, explaining that this is one of the reasons why autumn is her favourite season. “Also, autumn fashion is much more fat girl-friendly.”

Ellie, 26, lives in London and also looks forward to autumn every year. She says many of the ways autumn is depicted online don’t always capture the real essence of why so many women love it, explaining: “For me, there is actually less pressure in autumn – you don’t have the constant flow of Christmas parties or the long summer nights to make the most of. It’s a time to slow down and embrace the smaller things that bring joy.”